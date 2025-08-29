Top OTT Releases This Week: New Movies & Web Series on Netflix, Amazon, ZEE5, SonyLIV & More

This weekend, several new movies and web series will premiere on popular OTT platforms like ZEE5, Netflix, SonyLIV, Amazon Prime Video, MX Player, and JioHotstar. Here are the highlights you can watch online:

Pati Season 2

A Polish crime drama about Pati trying to rebuild her life after prison. (JioHotstar, Aug 26)

Kingdom

An undercover cop reunites with his lost brother and confronts a gold-smuggling cartel. (Netflix, Aug 27)

Half CA Season 2

Follows CA aspirants balancing exams, family pressure, and personal struggles. (Amazon, MX Player, Aug 27)

The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang

Five friends from a slum aim to control a temple festival but face a gangster’s challenge. (SonyLIV, Aug 29)

Songs of Paradise

A young Kashmiri singer fights cultural barriers to preserve a family melody. (Amazon Prime Video, Aug 29)

Shodha

A Kannada psychological thriller about a lawyer whose missing wife returns under strange circumstances. (ZEE5, Aug 29)

Atomic

A thriller about drug smugglers trafficking uranium while facing deadly enemies. (JioHotstar, OTTplay Premium, Aug 29)

Love Untangled

A Korean rom-com set in 1998 about a girl insecure about her curly hair and her first love. (Netflix, Aug 29)

Metro In Dino

A Bollywood romance drama exploring love and second chances across generations. (Netflix, Aug 29)

Rambo in Love

An entrepreneur’s business rescue plan collides with his ex-girlfriend investor. (JioHotstar, Aug 29)

Sarkeet

A family drama about a Malayali couple raising their son with ADHD in the UAE. (ManoramaMax, Aug 29)