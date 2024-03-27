Live
‘True Lover’ in OTT: This Tamil blockbuster makes digital debut in multiple languages
Amidst positive reception and strong box office collections, the Tamil film “True Lover” has now made its way to the digital platform, offering viewers the chance to experience its narrative from the comfort of their homes. Starring Manikandan, known for his role in "Good Night," and Sri Gouri Priya, recognized for her performance in "Mad," the film explores the intricacies of modern relationships through a realistic lens.
Directed and written by Prabhuram Vyas, “True Lover” has garnered attention for its portrayal of contemporary romantic dynamics. Notably, the film has been released in the Telugu states under the title "True Lover," thanks to the efforts of SKN and Maruthi.
The decision to release “True Lover” on Disney Plus Hotstar marks a strategic move to expand its audience reach across various languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. This availability on the streaming platform provides a convenient opportunity for those who missed catching the film during its theatrical run.
Unlike many recent releases opting for a shorter window on OTT platforms, “True Lover” has chosen to provide a 7-week window for streaming. This deliberate choice allows for an extended period for audiences to discover and engage with the film's narrative at their own pace.
In addition to Manikandan and Sri Gouri Priya, the film features a talented ensemble cast including Kanna Ravi, Saravanan, Geetha Kailasam, Harish Kumar, Nikhila Shankar, and Rini, each contributing to the rich tapestry of the story.
Produced jointly by Nazerath Pasilian, Magesh Raj Pasilian, and Yuvaraj Ganesan, “True Lover” benefits from the creative vision of composer Sean Roldan, who has crafted the film's musical landscape.
With its availability on Disney Plus Hotstar, “True Lover” invites audiences to delve into its narrative, offering a poignant exploration of love, relationships, and the complexities that accompany them. As viewers immerse themselves in this cinematic journey, “True Lover” continues to resonate with audiences across diverse linguistic and cultural backgrounds.