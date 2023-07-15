Vishwak Sen all set to make his OTT debut

Telugu OTT platform ‘Aha’ has revealed a crazy update. Accordingly, young and terrific actor Vishwak Sen, who has done some crazy films, will make his OTT debut in Aha’s upcoming show. The actor, who is known for his exceptional talent and versatility, will captivate the audiences in a never before avatar, as per the makers. The show will have 15 episodes, and Aha promises that it will be a game-changer in the Telugu OTT space.

The show will soon stream on the digital platform. Aha has been consistently raising the bar in delivering top-notch entertainment to Telugu audiences, and adding Vishwak Sen to its esteemed lineup of talent further solidifies its commitment to providing entertainment.