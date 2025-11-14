India Bypoll Results 2025: Congress Stuns Jubilee Hills, Wins Big in Rajasthan as BJP, PDP, AAP Score Key Wins Across States

India witnessed a day of dramatic political churn as results from eight high-stakes bypolls across six states and Jammu & Kashmir painted a picture of changing regional power dynamics. While each constituency delivered its own story, one headline towered above the rest: Congress’ sweeping victory in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills.

Congress’ Big Moment in Jubilee Hills

Naveen Yadav delivered a massive win in Jubilee Hills, a seat long seen as a stronghold of the BRS under late MLA Maganti Gopinath. Yadav clinched the win with a margin of over 24,000 votes, sparking loud celebrations at the Congress office with drums, firecrackers, and party workers marking what many are calling the party’s urban resurgence in Telangana.

Expressing gratitude, Yadav said, "I am thankful to the people who believed in me and made me win by such a big majority."

VIDEO | Hyderabad: Congress candidate from Jubilee Hills constituency, Naveen Yadav (@PingNaveenYadav), says, “I am thankful to people who believed in me and made me win by such a big majority.”#JubleeHills



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/VjCyTgS9sg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 14, 2025

He also targeted the BRS, accusing them of circulating misleading surveys. "From the first postal ballot to the last round, Congress never fell behind. The people knew the truth, not what BRS showed on their channels," he added.

VIDEO | Hyderabad: Congress leader Faheem Qureshi on Jubilee Hills By-election says, "From the very first postal ballot to this very minute, the Congress party has been completely in the lead. Round by round, our lead kept increasing. At no point was BRS even close to us in the… pic.twitter.com/hCB6aVG4it — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 14, 2025

Punjab: AAP Regains Ground

In Tarn Taran, AAP veteran Harmeet Singh Sandhu staged a strong comeback, defeating SAD’s Sukhwinder Kaur by 12,091 votes. The victory reinforces AAP’s footing in the region as it eyes broader consolidation ahead of future elections.

Rajasthan: Congress Holds Momentum

The Congress wave continued in Rajasthan’s Anta constituency, where Pramod Jain Bhaya defeated BJP’s Morpal Suman by over 15,000 votes. The win adds to the party’s growing confidence as it attempts to regain lost ground in the state.

Mizoram: MNF Retains Fort

The ruling MNF secured the Aizawl East-I seat as senior leader R. Lalthangliana defeated ZPM’s Vanlalsailova by 562 votes in a closely fought contest. The bypoll was necessitated by the passing of MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo.

Jammu & Kashmir: BJP Makes a Statement

In the Nagrota seat, the BJP recorded a commanding win. Devyani Rana emerged victorious with a margin of over 21,000 votes against Harsh Dev Singh. The seat had fallen vacant after the death of BJP stalwart Devender Singh Rana.

In Budgam, JKPDP candidate Aga Muntazir was leading with over 16,000 votes.

Odisha: BJP Dominates Western Belt

In one of the most one-sided results of the day, BJP’s Jay Dholakia secured a thumping lead of over 73,000 votes in Nuapada. The win underscores the party’s growing influence in Odisha’s western region.

A Political Pulse Check

These bypolls were triggered by a mix of resignations, deaths, and shifting alliances that created sudden vacancies across the country. Mid-term elections like these often serve as a crucial political pulse check and today’s results highlight a landscape in transition.