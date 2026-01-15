Supreme Court Hears ED–Mamata Banerjee Case Related to I-PAC Raid

The matter is related to the alleged interfering in ED Mamata Banerjee I-PAC raid conducted in the Kolkata office of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) that acts as an election consulting firm to the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC).

A bench comprised of Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Vipul Pancholi is set to take on the case. The petition was submitted through the ED in accordance with article 32 of the Constitution in order to initiate an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry not just into the Chief Minister, but against state police officials of the highest rank such as the Director General of Police Rajeev K. Kumar Kolkata Police Director Manoj Kumar Verma along with South Kolkata Deputy Commissioner Priyabatra Roy.

The court case follows developments from last week, where ED vs Mamata case conducted searches in the I-PAC office as part of an investigation into money laundering related with the scam involving coal. As per the agency's report, Mamata Banerjee arrived at the site during the investigation and was accompanied by senior members of her political party. She also interrogated the officials who were in charge of the investigation.

The ED claims in the course of its raid certain files were taken of the office by the chief minister. The agency claims that this action impeded the process of searching and hampered the investigation. The agency also claims that the presence of the Chief Minister caused a feeling of intimidation and pressure for the officers who were involved.