elderly advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing on behalf of Derek O’Brien, raised serious enterprises about how the SIR process is being conducted. He told the court that crucial instructions are allegedly being circulated through informal channels similar as WhatsApp, leading Booth Level Officers( BLOs) to act without any officially issued written orders. According to Sibal, this practice undermines translucency and election process controversy that directly affects choosers’ rights.

He also flagged the preface of a new order nominated “ logical disagreement, ” under which choosers may be issued notices and called forquasi-judicial sounds over alleged crimes or inconsistencies in their namer details. pertaining to the ECI’s affidavit, Sibal refocused out that nearly 1.32 crore choosers have been placed under this order, calling the procedure unusual and concerning.

“ veritably strange procedures are being followed in West Bengal. Instructions are being transferred through WhatsApp dispatches, and authorities are acting on them without formal orders. also there's this order of ‘ logical disagreement’ affecting 1.32 crore choosers, ” Sibal submitted before the court.

Counsel for the Election Commission sought two weeks’ time to file a response. still, the bench granted one week and directed the ECI to submit a common reply covering both operations filed by Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen. The matter has been listed for farther hail coming Monday.