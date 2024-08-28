14 Students from LPU to compete at Paralympics 2024 in Paris

New Delhi: 14 Lovely Professional University (LPU) students have been selected to represent India at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, making up an impressive 16% of the Indian Paralympic contingent. This marks a historic moment for LPU as its students contribute to the largest Indian representation ever at the Paralympics.

These talented athletes from LPU will compete in a range of sports, including javelin throw, canoeing and kayaking, high jump, discus throw, and shot put. Among them is Sumit Antil, an MBA student at LPU and a two-time world champion in javelin throw, who will have the honor of being India’s flag bearer during the opening ceremony.

Other distinguished LPU athletes joining the Paralympic team include Sandeep (MBA), Rinku (MA), Sunder Singh (BA), and Sandip Sanjay (MCA) in javelin throw; Rohit (MBA) and Arvind (MA) in shot put; Ram Pal (MBA), Shailesh Kumar, and Nishad Kumar (MA) in high jump; Yogesh Kathuniya (MA) in discus throw; and Prachi Yadav, Yash (BA), and Pooja Ojha (MA) in canoeing and kayaking.

Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) & Founder Chancellor of LPU, expressed his pride, saying, "I am immensely proud of our students who have earned the chance to represent India at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. After having 24 students in the Olympics, it is a great honor that 14 of our students are now representing our country at the Paralympics. We at LPU are confident in their potential to bring glory not only to our university but to the nation as a whole." He added, "Para-athletes face countless challenges on their journey, and their resilience inspires us to continue supporting them in every way possible."

The Paris Paralympics, the 17th edition of the event, will take place from August 28 to September 8, 2024. With 549 events across 22 sports and around 4,400 athletes participating, this prestigious event is set to be a remarkable display of talent and determination. LPU stands proudly behind its students as they compete for glory on the world stage.