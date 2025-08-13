Live
- Threatening graffiti found near Jagannath Temple, Puri Police on high alert
- Mamata Banerjee’s 'eviction' lies busted by her party MP, says BJP
- 'Will look into', CJI BR Gavai on relocation of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR
- Balakrishna Lays Foundation Stone for Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital in Amaravati
- Rajinikanth’s Coolie Smashes ₹110 Crore Advance Bookings Before Release
- AAP MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina injured in road accident in Haryana
- 7 Best Derma Companies in India Offering PCD Pharma Franchise Opportunities
- Zelenskyy to visit Berlin for meetings ahead of Trump-Putin summit
- Pappu Yadav backs Rahul’s upcoming Bihar yatra, says ‘Oppn’s duty to wake up sleeping govt’
- DRDO Guesthouse Manager Arrested On Espionage Charges For Alleged Pakistan Intelligence Links
15th Jr Women’s National Hockey Cship: Jharkhand crowned champions
Jharkhand were crowned the champions of the 15th Junior Women’s National Hockey Championship after they beat Haryana 2-1 in the final of Division ‘A’...
Jharkhand were crowned the champions of the 15th Junior Women’s National Hockey Championship after they beat Haryana 2-1 in the final of Division ‘A’ here on Tuesday.
The final day of the event saw dominating performances by Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh as both teams won their respective matches to clinch the title and the bronze medal.
The first match of the day was between Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, in which the former emerged 2-0 winners after a tough fight. The two goals for Uttar Pradesh were scored by captain Suneeta Kumari (10’) and Manisha Patel (60’).
In the next match, Jharkhand scored two early goals to secure their title win against Haryana.
Jharkhand’s Sweety Dungdung (10’) and Shanti Kumari (12’) scored in the first quarter to give their team an early lead. Haryana’s Kirty (52’) tried to turn the game in her team’s favour with a late goal but to no avail.