2024 Paris Olympics: Olympic rings unveiled on Eiffel Tower

With just 50 days to go for the 2024 Paris Olympics, the organisers unveiled a display of the Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower in Paris.



The rings, made of recycled French steel, have been installed and displayed on the south side of the Eiffel Tower, a 135-year-old landmark in central Paris, and the Olympic rings overlook the Seine River.



The rings will be visible for the entire duration of the Olympics.



The Seine River will be a prominent feature in the opening ceremony of the Olympics when thousands of athletes parade through the heart of Paris on boats on the Seine River in the opening ceremony on July 26.



The Eiffel Tower is also host to the Olympics, when the men’s and women’s volleyball matches will take place at the foot of the 330-metre iconic landmark. Temporary structures have also been installed to help more than 10,000 fans catch the action. The entire place will be called the Eiffel Tower Stadium during the course of the Summer Games.



The Olympic and Paralympic medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics are being embedded with pieces from a hexagonal chunk of iron taken from the tower.



Two cranes were used to lift the 30-ton Olympic rings structure and mount it between the first and second floors of the Eiffel Tower. The Olympic rings will be illuminated every night with 1,00,000 LED bulbs and they will be on display even during the Paralympic Games, which begin on August 28, 2024.



The Paralympics will bring together 4,400 athletes from 180 countries in 549 events and 22 sports. Many sports will take place near landmarks, including the Eiffel Tower, Versailles and the Grand Palais.

