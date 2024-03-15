5th SVK Memorial Basketball Tourney: Saints beat Telangana Youth ‘A’, seal first win

Live
Hyderabad: Saints recorded their first win, after the loss in their opening encounter, getting the measure of Telangana Youth ‘A’ 61-53 leading 30-28 at halftime in the 5th Samuel Vasanth Kumar Memorial Basketball Tournament conducted by Sports Writers Association of Telangana and Telangana Basketball Association at Secunderabad YMCA.
Though the Youth team lost they made the Saints team struggle for every point and it was only towards the dying minutes of the game, the experience of the winner saw them score 3 fast break baskets as they scored 18 points against 7 by the loser to stand a chance of qualifying for Level 1.
Speedy Abhishek along with their seasoned point guard Dujon combined well and with Charith and Vishal towering at the offesnive board, the Saints team held a clear upper hand in the final quarter.
Rohan, Dhruv Boppanna and Gowtham struggled hard and brought about some brilliant moves that caught the Saints on the wrong foot many times, but could not sustain the tempo and fell short at the final whistle.
The scores: Wednesday’s games: Telangana Youth “B” 66 (Saharsh 26 Reyhan Ellore 22) bt WE3 64 (Sanjay 27 Tharun 12);
HAL 71 (David Livingstone 19, Anurag 15, Ajay 15) bt VPG 58 (Slokh 16, Vamshi 13, Shashank 13)
Saints 61(Abhishek 19 Charith 16 Vishal 10) bt Telangana Youth "A" 53 (Dhruv Boppanna 12 Rohan 13 Gowtham 12) HT 30-28