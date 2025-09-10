Live
- South Korea: Ex-First Lady Kim's trial on corruption charges to begin Sep 24
- Mumbai redevelopment project to unlock over 44,000 new homes: Report
- Dev Accelerator IPO Hits 5.34x Oversubscription on Day 1 – Retail Investors Go Crazy!
- 'Going to our home ground with confidence': Jaipur Pink Panthers' Nitin Kumar on home leg after Golden Raid win
- Kathmandu Airport Reopens After Protests, Flights Resume | Nepal News
- India turns focus to mega infrastructure push after GST overhaul
- PM Modi’s visit to Punjab ‘political performance’: Minister Harpal Singh Cheema
- Kerala govt releases order mandating CM, Ministers to be addressed as 'honourable' in reply to complaints
- 9th National Pickleball Championship to be held from Sep 26 in Jammu
- CM Mamata asks officials to arrange AADHAAR cards for people lacking them
9th National Pickleball Championship to be held from Sep 26 in Jammu
Jammu: The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) is set to host its 9th National Pickleball Championship in Jammu City from September 26 to 28,...
Jammu: The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) is set to host its 9th National Pickleball Championship in Jammu City from September 26 to 28, bringing together around 300 players from more than 22 states.
This marks the first time that the rapidly growing racquet sport will be featured on such a major national stage in Jammu, reinforcing the city’s potential as an emerging sports hub.
Since 2013, the AIPA has successfully hosted eight national-level championships in cities including Panipat, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Jaipur, steadily building a legacy of inclusivity, competition, and national pride.
By bringing the championship to Jammu, AIPA not only showcases the city’s evolving sports infrastructure but also hopes to inspire a new generation of athletes in the region.
"Pickleball has become a movement across India, uniting people of all ages and regions. Hosting this championship in Jammu is a proud moment for us as it opens new horizons for the sport. We are confident this event will ignite passion among young athletes and help Jammu emerge as an important center for emerging sports in India," Arvind Prabhoo, president of AIPA said.
Puneet Chopra, president of the Jammu Pickleball Association, added: "It is an honour for Jammu to host a national championship of this scale. This event not only highlights our city’s growing sports culture but also provides a platform for local players and enthusiasts to witness the rise of pickleball firsthand. We look forward to welcoming athletes from across the country and showcasing the incredible spirit of Jammu."
AIPA has recently challenged the Ministry of Sports’ decision to recognise a newly formed six-month-old federation while sidelining AIPA’s 18-year journey and contributions. A petition on the matter has been filed with the Delhi High Court, where proceedings have concluded and judgment has been reserved.
AIPA remains hopeful of a fair resolution, ensuring that the sport’s future in India is guided by experience, integrity, and athletes’ best interests.