‘A knock to remember’: Tendulkar hails Nitish Reddy’s maiden Test century

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar showered praise on India’s young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Red-dy after his gutsy maiden Test century on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) here on Saturday. Reddy’s unbeaten 105 spearheaded a spirited Indian fightback as they reached 358/9, trailing Australia by 116 runs. Impressed by the youngster’s temperament and composure, Tendulkar took to social media to commend the innings that kept India in contention in the fourth Test.

“A knock to remember by Nitish. He has impressed me right from the 1st Test and his composure and temperament have been on display right through. Today he took it a notch higher to play a crucial in-nings in this series. Wonderfully and ably supported by @Sundarwashi5 as well. Well played!” Tendul-kar wrote on X.

Nitish Kumar Reddy entered the fray at a precarious moment for India were 221/7 after losing Rishabh Pant (28) and Ravindra Jadeja (17) early in the morning session. Undeterred by the mounting pressure, the 21-year-old produced an innings of incredible poise and determination, showcasing his ability to rise to the occasion against a formidable Australian bowling lineup.

Reddy’s innings, laced with 10 boundaries and a towering six, displayed a perfect balance of caution and aggression.

He batted for over five hours, steadily guiding India out of trouble and ensuring the team avoided the follow-on. His partnership with Washington Sundar, worth 127 runs for the eighth wicket, was pivotal in India’s recovery.

Sundar, who contributed a valuable 50, played a crucial supporting role, allowing Reddy to anchor the innings. Together, the duo frustrated the Australian attack, blunting their momentum and keeping In-dia alive in the match.

The innings also highlighted Reddy’s remarkable consistency throughout the series. Before his MCG heroics, he had delivered useful contributions with scores of 41, 38 not out, 42, and 16 across five in-nings in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

With India still trailing by 116 runs, Reddy’s role will remain critical as he resumes batting with Moham-med Siraj on Day 4.