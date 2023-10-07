A perfect 100 for India at Asian Games

Hangzhou: India has crossed the mark of 100 medals at the Asian Games 2023. The country has already won 95 medals with nine other medals assured to get past the historic 100-mark. This is for the first time in the history of the event that India would have more than 100 medals as its previous best was 70. It is worth noting that India has also claimed a record 21 gold medal this time, surpassing its previous best at the continental event.



India shone in games like shooting and athletics. This 19th Asian Games has been historic for India in many other terms as well. Athletics had the biggest impact on India's tally in this edition. The discipline earned India a total of 29 medals out of which 6 were gold, 14 were silver and 9 were bronze. Shooting was another discipline that helped India clinch 22 medals; 7 gold, 9 silver and 6 bronze. In equestrian, India won a gold medal after 42 years, be it in the individual or team events.

