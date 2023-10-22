Arya Warriors storm into Premier Golf League Season 3 quarters

Hyderabad : In an electrifying display of skill and determination, the Arya Warriors team made a resounding impact in the Group D of the Telangana Premier Golf League Season 3. Arya Warriors secured a place in the quarterfinals with an impressive performance in the final decisive round. Showcasing their mettle and prowess on the golf course Arya Warriors accumulated a remarkable 18.5 points in Saturday's final decider round 5. The team's sterling performance was marked by four out of eight players turning out victorious in all their matches, thereby adding 3 points each to the team's tally.

The standout performers for Arya Warriors were as follows:



Bollavaram Vikas Reddy: 3 points; Veeran Babu: 3 points; Md. Faheem: 3 points and Nagi Reddy Yaram Ips: 3 points Additionally, Ramesh Babu Kilaru secured 2.5 points, while Chakradhar Gadde added 2 points to the team's total. Deepak Singh Thakur, though winless in this round, contributed significantly to the team's effort. This cumulative score of 18.5 points was enough to propel Arya Warriors into the Quarterfinals.

The quarterfinals are scheduled to take place on October 29