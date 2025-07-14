Ashwin Criticizes Umpire Reiffel for Poor Decisions in Lord’s Test

Indian former offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin has criticized and took a dig at the on-field umpire Paul Reiffel for his decisions during the Lord’s Test between India and England. The former India spinner expressed frustration over two key moments where Reiffel’s calls went against India.

First, Reiffel turned down a clear LBW appeal against Joe Root, which replays later showed would have hit the stumps. Root survived due to umpire’s call, leaving the Indian players visibly unhappy.

Later, Reiffel gave Shubman Gill out caught behind despite a clear gap between bat and ball. Though DRS overturned the decision, the call raised further doubts about the umpiring.

Ashwin pointed out a pattern of decisions that seem to consistently go against India and questioned whether the ICC should step in.

Other former cricketers like Anil Kumble and Sunil Gavaskar have also raised concerns over Reiffel’s officiating in the match, adding to the controversy.