Athletics: Gulveer Singh betters his 10,000m national record in California meet

San Juan Capistrano (USA): India’s long-distance runner Gulveer Singh bettered his own men’s 10,000m national record, clocking 27:00.22s at The Ten 2025 athletics meet.

The 26-year-old shaved off 14.66 seconds to better his own national record of 27:14.88, which he set at the Hachioji Long Distance 2024 event in Japan.

"Gulveer Singh clocks 27:00.22 to improve his national 10,000m record. He finished 6th at The Ten competition in USA on Saturday," Athletics Federation of India posted on X.

Coincidentally, Gulveer broke the 10000m national record for the first time at The Ten last year, finishing with a time of 27:41.81. This performance surpassed Surendra Singh’s previous record of 28:02.89, which had stood since 2008. Gulveer later improved his record at the Hachioji Long Distance event in Japan.

The Hangzhou Asian Games bronze medallist's time at The Ten, a World Athletics Continental Tour silver-level meet, was also agonisingly close to the automatic qualifying standard for the World Athletics Championships 2025, which stands at 27:00.00 – just 0.22 seconds faster than Gulveer’s finish. However, he breached the entry standard for the Asian Athletics Championships 2025, which is set at 29.33.26s by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

Gulveer’s new personal best places him third in the list of best times clocked by Asian runners in the 10000m. Only Qatar’s Ahmad Hassan Abdullah and Nicholas Kemboi are ahead of him.

Earlier this year, Gulveer Singh also pocketed the men’s 3000m indoor national record and the Asian 5000m short track record at an athletics meet in Boston.

Last month, Gulveer on his way to a fourth-place finish at the Terrier DMR Challenge indoor competition in Boston, improved the Asian Indoor 5,000m record and achieved the automatic qualifying standard to compete at the 2025 World Athletics Championships.

He had clocked an impressive time of 12:59.77 seconds, a first by an Indian runner, to narrowly miss third place at the Terrier DMR Challenge indoor competition in Boston.