Live
- Prime accused arrested in Delhi murder case
- Pre-poll seizure in Telangana mounts to Rs 571 crore
- Wockhardt posts Rs 73 crore net loss in July-September quarter
- Odisha cabinet approves 12 key proposals
- Delhi HC directs police to form SIT to locate boy missing since 2020
- Chirag Paswan questions Nitish Kumar over illegal sand mining
- I am too late getting into the ICC Hall of Fame, says Virender Sehwag on induction night
- ATP Finals: Gonzalez/Roger-Vasselin notch first win
- KTR moots New Hyderabad between ORR and RRR
- ‘Netanyahu must answers’: Hostages And Missing Families forum march commences
Just In
ATP Finals: Gonzalez/Roger-Vasselin notch first win
Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin kept alive their Nitto ATP Finals hopes on Tuesday when they moved past Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni 6-4, 6-4 to improve to 1-1 in Green Group play.
Turin: Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin kept alive their Nitto ATP Finals hopes on Tuesday when they moved past Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni 6-4, 6-4 to improve to 1-1 in Green Group play.
The fourth seeds lost to Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos in their opening match but responded well against Gonzalez and Molteni, firing eight aces and winning 94 per cent (30/32) of their first-serve points to triumph after 77 minutes.
Gonzalez and Roger-Vasselin joined forces for the first time at the start of this season and enjoyed a standout year. The Mexican-French team won five tour-level trophies, including ATP Masters 1000 crowns in Miami and Paris.
Gonzalez, 40, is the first Mexican to qualify for the year-end event since Jorge Lozano in 1989, while Roger-Vasselin, 39, is appearing at the Nitto ATP Finals for the third time. Gonzalez and Roger-Vasselin will play Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek in their final round-robin match on Thursday.
Gonzalez and Molteni are now 0-2 in Green Group. The Argentines won five title this season, highlighted by their Masters 1000 triumph in Cincinnati.