Australia vs India 2nd ODI Scorecard – Australia Needs 171 Runs to Winwin
Highlights
Check the live score update of the 2nd ODI between Australia and India. India scored 264/9, Australia currently 94/2, needing 171 runs in 31.5 overs to win. Australia leads the 3-match series 1-0.
Australia needs 178 runs to win the match.
They have scored 87 runs and lost 2 players so far.
The captain, Mitchell Marsh, scored 11 runs but got out.
Travis Head scored 28 runs but also got out.
Now, Matthew Short and Matt Renshaw are playing.
India’s bowlers have taken 2 wickets.
Australia still has many players left to bat.
The match is very exciting.
Scorecard:
India
264 runs for 9 wickets in 50 overs
Australia
94 runs for 2 wickets in 18.1 overs
Current situation:
Australia needs 171 runs more to win in 31.5 overs.
Current run rate: 5.17
Required run rate: 5.37
