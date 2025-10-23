Australia vs India 2nd ODI Scorecard – Australia Needs 171 Runs to Winwin

Australia needs 178 runs to win the match.

They have scored 87 runs and lost 2 players so far.

The captain, Mitchell Marsh, scored 11 runs but got out.

Travis Head scored 28 runs but also got out.

Now, Matthew Short and Matt Renshaw are playing.

India’s bowlers have taken 2 wickets.

Australia still has many players left to bat.

The match is very exciting.

Scorecard:

India

264 runs for 9 wickets in 50 overs

Australia

94 runs for 2 wickets in 18.1 overs

Current situation:

Australia needs 171 runs more to win in 31.5 overs.

Current run rate: 5.17

Required run rate: 5.37