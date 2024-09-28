Australia’s Cameron Green injured, races against time to be fit for Test series against India

Hyderabad: Australia’s Cameron Green was ruled out of the ongoing Australia’s tour of England due to a back injury. The injury could also derail Green’s plans of featuring in the Test series against India – the Border Gavaskar Trophy – which starts in Australia in November.

Green was reportedly having a back soreness ahead of Australia’s third ODI against England at Chester-le-Street and subsequently was pulled out of the fourth ODI at Lord’s as the back injury had aggravated.



The 25-year-old will now return to Australia for recovery and initial scan reports in England revealed a back injury. However, more tests on Green will be conducted in Australia and a recovery plan will be chalked out. In all probability, Green faces a race against time to be fit for the five-Test match series against India.



This is not the first time Green has struggled with a back injury. He was asked not to bowl during the 2019-20 season due to a stress fracture in his lower back and took a long time to recover from the injury.



The India vs Australia series is an important one for both the teams, who occupy the top two places in the World Test Championship points table. The top two teams at the end of the cycle (2023-25) will play the final at Lord’s next year.



Sri Lanka are third on the table and with their domination against New Zealand ongoing, the fight for the top two spots gets intense.



Green will arrive in Perth on Saturday and will immediately start his medical assessment.



The all-rounder reported soreness in his back after the third ODI against England in Chester-le-Street. Green dished out an all-round performance returning with figures of 2/45 with the ball and scoring 45 with the bat.



Green did not play the second ODI as the team’s think-tank left him out to manage his workload.

