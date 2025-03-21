AYCA, TDCA Cricket Tournament trophies, jerseys unveiled

Hyderabad:The American Youth Cricket Academy (AYCA) and the Telangana District Cricket Association (TDCA Rural) Under-17 Cricket Tournament will begin from March 24.

TDCA Rural Warriors, Rural Risers and Rural Panthers teams will compete with the AYCA team in a round-robin format in this tournament which will be held in a 50-over format.

Telangana DGP Jitender unveiled the trophies and jerseys of this tournament on Thursday at his office. ‘It is commendable that the tournament is being organised with the American Youth Cricket Academy to provide international level competitiveness to Telangana rural cricketers. This tournament is a good platform for rural cricketers to prove their mettle and potential. Congratulations to TDCA for its efforts in developing cricket at the grassroots level,” said DGP Jitender on the occasion of the trophy launch.

TDCA founding president, former SAT chairman Allipuram Venkateswar Reddy, American Youth Cricket Academy president Arun Kolipaka, School Games Federation chairman Rami Reddy, TDCA conveners Usman Ali, Syed Nawaz Shah, Sudheer Reddy, Manish Reddy and others were also present.