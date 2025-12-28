Madhuri Dixit on rising ticket prices and OTT impact

Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit has weighed in on the changing patterns of moviegoing, pointing out that rising cinema ticket prices and the growing convenience of OTT platforms are significantly influencing theatre footfalls. Speaking on it, the veteran actress said that while good films continue to attract audiences, families are now far more selective about what they choose to watch on the big screen.

Madhuri noted that high ticket costs have become a major factor, especially for families. According to her, a single theatre visit now involves considerable spending, prompting viewers to carefully plan and budget before deciding which film deserves a theatrical experience. She stressed that this doesn’t mean audiences have stopped going to cinemas altogether, as quality content still finds takers.

The ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ actress also highlighted how changing work schedules are affecting moviegoing habits. She explained that for many working professionals, reaching home by 8:30 or 9 pm makes it difficult to head out again for a film, leaving weekends as the only viable option to visit theatres. In contrast, OTT platforms offer the flexibility of watching films anytime, right from the comfort of home.

Madhuri further pointed out that streaming services are not only convenient but also more economical. Watching a film at home allows families to enjoy the experience without the added expense of tickets, snacks, and travel, making OTT an attractive alternative.

Despite these challenges, the actress remained optimistic about the future of cinemas. She emphasized that the theatrical experience is not facing a bleak end but needs certain corrections to make it more appealing and affordable. With the right balance, Madhuri believes cinemas can continue to coexist alongside OTT platforms and draw audiences back to theatres.