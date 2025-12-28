Kiccha Sudeep voices disappointment over lack of cross-industry support for Kannada cinema

Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep, who enjoys a strong fan base beyond Karnataka, has expressed disappointment over the lack of reciprocal support for Kannada films from other language industries. Known for his versatility and willingness to take on challenging roles, Sudeep has made a mark not just in Kannada cinema but also in Telugu films like Eega and several Hindi projects.

Speaking candidly, the actor pointed out that he, along with senior stars such as Shivarajkumar and Upendra, has often extended support to other film industries by appearing in cameo roles. However, he feels that this goodwill is rarely returned when Kannada cinema seeks similar collaboration. Sudeep revealed that on multiple occasions he has acted in cameo appearances without charging any remuneration, purely to encourage creative exchange and mutual respect between industries.

The actor added that when he personally approached stars from other language industries to do special appearances in Kannada films, many declined. According to Sudeep, this highlights a clear absence of genuine mutual support, which he believes is essential for healthy pan-Indian cinema growth.

Sudeep’s comments come close on the heels of the release of his latest film Mark, which hit theatres as a Christmas release. The actor reportedly hoped to include cameo appearances from actors of other industries in the film, but those plans did not materialise due to lack of consent. While Mark opened to a decent response at the box office, mixed reviews have raised concerns about its long-term performance.

Sudeep’s remarks have sparked discussions within the film fraternity, bringing renewed attention to the need for stronger collaboration and balanced support among India’s regional film industries.