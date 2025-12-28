Blockbusters, blunders & breakout moments: How Tollywood survived a shaky 2025

As 2025 heads toward its final curtain, Telugu cinema presents a mixed report card. While star heroes continue to dominate headlines, it was a combination of selective blockbusters, surprise successes, and young talent that ultimately kept Tollywood afloat. From festival releases to risky experiments, the year reflected both the strengths and cracks within the industry.

Sankranthiset the tone

The year began on a high note with SankranthikiVasthunnam, starring Venkatesh, emerging as a massive Sankranthi winner. Crossing the ₹300-crore mark, the family entertainer became one of the biggest hits of the year and gave Tollywood a confident start. In contrast, Ram Charan’s much-hyped Game Changer failed to meet expectations and went on to become one of the year’s biggest disappointments. Balakrishna, however, delivered a solid mass hit with Daaku Maharaj, reaffirming his strong hold over the mass audience.

Mixed fortunes for mid-tier stars

Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel settled for an above-average verdict, while Sandeep Kishan’sMazaka failed at the box office. Nani-backed Court turned into a major success among small films, proving once again that content-driven cinema still has takers. On the flip side, Mad Square, the sequel to Mad, couldn’t recreate the magic. Nithiin’s Robin Hood, despite a hefty budget, turned into a shockingly poor performer, collecting only a fraction of its investment.

Flops, fatigue & familiarity

Several projects struggled to make an impact. SiddhuJonnalagadda’s Jack, Tamanna’s Odela 2, Kalyan Ram’s Arjun Son of Vyjayanthi, and Nithiin’sThammudu ended up as disasters. Nani’s HIT 3 received a lukewarm response, while Sree Vishnu’s Single failed as a comedy entertainer. Even films with strong concepts, like Kubera starring Dhanush and Nagarjuna, earned appreciation but not box-office numbers.

Youthful energy & small film wins

Among brighter spots, Little Hearts connected well with younger audiences. Films like Mitramandali, TelusaKada, and K Ramp received decent responses. A true sleeper hit was Raju WedsRambayi, made on a modest budget and earning over ₹20 crore. Andhra King Taluka earned positive talk but fell short commercially. Aadi Saikumar’s Shambala also gets positive talk.

The big picture

Pawan Kalyan emerged strong with OG, which stood tall as the biggest hit of 2025, while Hari Hara Veera Mallu disappointed. Experimental films like Dandora stood out for addressing caste-based realities with clarity. As the dust settles, 2025 will be remembered as a dull year saved by a handful of clutter breakers—where content, not just star power, proved to be the ultimate game changer.