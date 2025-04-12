Live
Badminton Asia C'ships: Dhruv-Tanisha exit in last 8 as Indian challenge ends
Ningbo (China): Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, India’s last remaining players at the Badminton Asia Championships 2025, bowed out in the mixed...
Ningbo (China): Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, India’s last remaining players at the Badminton Asia Championships 2025, bowed out in the mixed doubles quarterfinals.
The Indian duo suffered a 22-20, 21-13 loss at the hands of Hong Kong’s fifth-seeded Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet on Friday.
The duo registered a comeback 12-21, 21-16, 21-18 win over Chinese Taipei’s Ye Hong Wei and Nicole Chan at the Ningbo Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium on Thursday. After dropping the opening game 12-21, the Indian duo fought back to take the second 21-16 and edged a tense decider 21-18.
Meanwhile, India’s campaign in the singles was ended on Thursday when ace shuttler PV Sindhu, Priyanshu Rajawat and Kiran George lost their respective second-round matches.