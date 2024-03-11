Bengaluru United's coach Varela undergoes formation sessions with Sevilla FC

Bengaluru: Bengaluru United coach Fernando Varela has visited Sevilla in Spain to participate in formation sessions to take the partnership between Sevilla FC and Bengaluru United signed between the two clubs in 2021. The Indian club's coach Varela visited Sevilla to learn about the structure and philosophy at Sevilla Fútbol Club.

Varela, an Argentine coach with extensive experience in Indian football, held several meetings to learn about the club's sporting approach, from the first team to the youth academy. Accompanied by the club's head of Research and Development, Jose Maria Cruz Gallardo, and his team, the Bengaluru United coach received in-depth and specialist training during his visit.

In addition, Varela attended various training sessions of the men's and women's first teams, where he was able to exchange thoughts with head coaches Quique Sanchez Flores and Cristian Toro, as well as with the captains, Jesus Navas and Sergio Ramos, and the director of women's football, Amparo Gutierrez. He also had the opportunity to learn about the work of the youth teams, enjoying a meeting with Jesús Galvan, head coach of Sevilla Atlético.

Varela was very satisfied with what he viewed as a fruitful exchange of knowledge during this visit:

"Many things have influenced me as a coach. I pay a lot of attention to the personality of people, that's what makes the difference when it comes to the evolution of a club. It's not just a badge on a shirt, it's the people behind the club who allow progress to take place. I'm very grateful to have been able to attend the first team training sessions and meet everyone. They've treated me very well. Conversations with Quique Sanchez Flores and players like Sergio Ramos and Marcos Acuña were fascinating."

The Bengaluru United coach also took the opportunity to explain a little more about his club: "Five years ago we embarked on our mission to try to reach the Super League (Bengaluru Division). We are at the top of the table, and we are firmly focused on that goal. For us, this partnership shows a commitment to transmit what Sevilla Futbol Club means worldwide."

For his part, Varela also highlighted the reputation of Sevilla FC in India, a key strategic market in the club's process of international expansion.

Varela emphasised that football in India is experiencing exponential growth: "There is an evolution going on. There is a long-term objective, and the vision is to try to qualify for the 2046 World Cup. They are promoting football through the national team but have a long way to go to reach the level of cricket as, along with Australia, they are the strongest country in the world in that sport. New rules are being brought in to increase the number of teams in the Super League and develop Indian football."