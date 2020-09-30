X
Bengaluru's Yash Aradhya set to race in French Formula 4

Two-time National Karting Championship winner Yash Aradhya
Highlights

Two-time National Karting Championship winner Yash Aradhya is all set to race in the FIA FFSA French Formula 4 for 2020

Bengaluru: Two-time National Karting Championship winner Yash Aradhya is all set to race in the FIA FFSA French Formula 4 for 2020.

The only Indian in the series, Yash will be participating in the Open Category of the FIA Formula 4 French which is scheduled at the Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet, France. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the championship calendar was rescheduled multiple times and finally kicked-off in August 2020.

While Yash hasn't been able to compete in the first three rounds of the Championship due to visa-related delays, he is all set to participate in the remaining four rounds.

The FIA Formula 4 French is organised by the French Federation of Motor Sport Auto Sport Academy known as "FFSA Academy" under the aegis of the FIA -- the world motorsports governing body. "Finally the wait is over, I am thankful to my sponsors who stood by me even at this time of adversity and made this a possibility," said Yash.

"I am all excited to race in these tracks for the first time, I will focus and learn the tracks, adapt to the car as quickly as possible, I am confident that I will make them and my country proud."

Yash's first race is from October 2 to 4 followed by races from October 16 to 18, and November 6 to 8 and November 13 to 18.

