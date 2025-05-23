BFI names 19-member squad for Thailand Open

New Delhi: The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has announced a 19-member squad for the 4th Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament, scheduled in Bangkok from May 24 to June 1.

The squad, comprising 10 men and 9 women—has been selected from the ongoing elite national camp at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports, Patiala, which is underway as the season builds toward key tournaments. The BFI said it followed a selection criterion, providing opportunities to silver medallists from the 2025 Elite Men’s and Women’s National Championships. Held under the aegis of Asian Boxing, the Thailand Open will see top national teams from across the continent compete, including powerhouses like China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Japan, Korea, and host nation Thailand. Speaking on the occasion, BFI president-chairman, Interim Committee, Ajay Singh said, ‘With the team set to leave for the Thailand Open, we’re entering a very exciting phase for Indian boxing.

This marks the beginning of a packed international calendar, with the World Cup stage tournament in Kazakhstan, the World Championship in Liverpool, the World Cup Finals in New Delhi, and several key tournaments, including the Asian Championship, lined up towards the end of the year.