  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Sports

Boxing-UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou eyes Fury fight

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou
x

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou

Highlights

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou said he hopes to fight Tyson Fury in a crossover bout in 2023 and that there is a "70% chance" his next opponent will be the British boxer.

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou said he hopes to fight Tyson Fury in a crossover bout in 2023 and that there is a "70% chance" his next opponent will be the British boxer. WBC heavyweight champion Fury had suggested he would fight Ngannou when the pair spoke in the ring following the Briton's win over Dillian Whyte on Saturday.

"We both want this fight, that's clear, and we respect each other," Ngannou told the MMA Hour podcast on Monday. "Probably next year it will happen. I think it's going to happen, it's just a matter of our promotions, but we will sort this out at some point."

Ngannou, who defended his title with a win over Cyril Gane in January, said the potential bout could combine elements of boxing and mixed martial arts (MMA). "Make it a hybrid fight, something that makes it a little uncomfortable for him as a boxer," Ngannou said. "Ideas like MMA gloves or fighting barefoot. I don't know, we still have to figure this out.

"I would say there's a 70% chance (my next opponent) is Tyson Fury. On his side, I would say 90% against me."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X