Bulls Triumph: Bengaluru Beats Haryana 53-39 in PKL Season 10 Finale

In a riveting showdown at the Tau Devilal indoor stadium in Panchkula, the Bengaluru Bulls emerged victorious, securing a 53-39 win against the Haryana Steelers in the final league stage game of PKL Season 10. The match, held on Wednesday, showcased stellar performances and nail-biting moments that kept fans on the edge of their seats.



Blistering First Half:

The Bengaluru Bulls dominated the initial quarter, gaining an eight-point lead and inflicting the first all-out on the Haryana Steelers. However, the Steelers, led by young raider Tejas Patil, made a resilient comeback, turning the tide with an all-out of their own and taking a 16-15 lead. The game's unpredictable nature kept the lead constantly shifting, and as the halftime buzzer sounded, both teams stood dead even at 24 apiece.

Sushil's Heroics:

The second half witnessed a determined Bengaluru Bulls, with raider Sushil showcasing an outstanding performance, accumulating an impressive 22 points. The Bulls quickly surged ahead, securing a second All-out to lead 34-29. Unlike the first half, they maintained their momentum, preventing the Steelers from making a comeback in the final minutes.

Clinching the victory:

With five minutes remaining, Sushil's relentless raids gave the Bulls a comfortable six-point lead. Strategic matplay and astute game management allowed them to run down the clock while thwarting the Steelers' raiders. A crucial All-out with a minute to spare ensured an insurmountable lead, leading the Bengaluru Bulls to a well-deserved victory.

Top Performers:

Haryana Steelers:



Best Raider: Tejas Patil (11 raid points)



Best Defender: Ravindra Chouhan (2 tackle points)

Bengaluru Bulls:

Best Raider: Sushil (22 raid points)



Best Defender: Arulnanthababu (5 tackle points)

Where to Watch:

For those eager to catch the thrilling action of Pro Kabaddi Season 10, the Star Sports Network is the go-to destination. Additionally, fans can enjoy the live broadcasts for free on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app.

As the league stage concludes, the anticipation for the playoffs intensifies, promising more gripping Kabaddi action in the quest for the championship. Stay tuned for updates, analysis, and exclusive insights on Pro Kabaddi Season 10.