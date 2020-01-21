Coach Alejandro quits East Bengal
Kolkata : East Bengal's Spanish head coach Alejandro Menendez on Tuesday stepped down from his post after a spate of poor results saw the club languish at seventh place in the I-League table.
Speaking to IANS, club secretary Kalyan Majumdar said it was too early to decide on who would take over after Menedez.
With 13 matches of the I-League still remaining, Majumdar said: "At present, our assistant coach will take care of the team. A decision on the new coach will be taken soon."
"I am happy for the progress the club has made during my tenure as the head coach," Spaniard Menendez.
21 Jan 2020 8:50 PM GMT