Coach Alejandro quits East Bengal

Kolkata : East Bengal's Spanish head coach Alejandro Menendez on Tuesday stepped down from his post after a spate of poor results saw the club languish at seventh place in the I-League table.

Speaking to IANS, club secretary Kalyan Majumdar said it was too early to decide on who would take over after Menedez.

With 13 matches of the I-League still remaining, Majumdar said: "At present, our assistant coach will take care of the team. A decision on the new coach will be taken soon."

"I am happy for the progress the club has made during my tenure as the head coach," Spaniard Menendez.