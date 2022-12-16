1st Test, Day Two: Kuldeep's four-fer leaves Bangladesh reeling at 133/8

Chattogram: India's left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav ran through the Bangladesh batting order with four wickets in his first six overs while pacer Mohammed Siraj scalped three wickets to leave the hosts' reeling at 133/8 at stumps on day two of the first Test at Chattogram on Thursday.

Kuldeep found proper turn and bounce with the ball to spin a web around Bangladesh batters and pick 4/33 after Siraj burst through with his 3/14 as India still lead by 271 runs. Kuldeep had earlier frustrated the hosts' with a 92-run stand with Ravichandran Ashwin for the eighth wicket to take India to 404 in first innings, and.

On a pitch which was playing some tricks sans threatening bounce, Shreyas Iyer could add only four runs to his overnight total before being castled by Ebadot Hossain for 86. despite Bangladesh dropping another catch of him. Ashwin scored 58 while Kuldeep made a career-best 40 as India managed to go past 400.

Siraj rocked Bangladesh by dismissing Najmul Hossain Shanto on the first ball of the innings, as keeper Rishabh Pant took a diving catch to his left. Umesh Yadav uprooted Yasir Ali's leg stump when the batter's feet didn't move and inside-edged to his stumps.

Litton Das looked solid, picking up five boundaries off Umesh at a quick pace - the pick of which was a punch through extra cover off the full face of the bat. Just after final session began, Siraj and Das exchanged a few words. On the very next ball, Siraj got one to jag in slightly and took the bottom edge of Das's bat to hit the stumps.

Mushfiqur Rahim was solid in his trademark sweep and punch while debutant Zakir Hasan took three boundaries off Ashwin, with an uppish drive through extra cover being the standout. But in the next over, Zakir poked at an outside-off stump delivery and edged behind to keeper off Siraj.

Captain Shakib Al Hasan did not inspire much confidence in his 25-ball stay at the crease and was caught at first slip off Kuldeep's second delivery of the match. Nurul Hasan showed signs of aggression with his pulls and lofts, and even got a reprieve when Ashwin shelled a catch at mid-on.

Brief Scores: India 404 in 133.5 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 90, Shreyas Iyer 86; Taijul Islam 4/133, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 4/112) lead Bangladesh 133/8 in 44 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 28, Litton Das 24; Kuldeep Yadav 4/33, Mohammed Siraj 3/14) by 271 runs.