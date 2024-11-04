After Border-Gavaskar Trophy exclusion, Mohammed Shami not included in Bengal team for two Ranji Trophy matches

Hyderabad: Indian pacer Mohammed Shami’s return to competitive cricket has been delayed further after the 34-year-old fast bowler was not picked for Bengal’s upcoming two Ranji Trophy matches.

Shami went under the knife for an ankle injury sustained during the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup that was played in India last year.

Shami underwent an extensive rehabilitation programme at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and after India lost the first Test match to New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the fast bowler had a bowling session under the watchful eyes of the Indian support staff.

The 34-year-old bowled at full throttle and did not show any signs of discomfort, according to members of the Indian team’s support staff, including bowling coach Morne Morkel. The bowler also revealed that he was comfortable bowling at full throttle in the nets and said he was raring to make a comeback.

Shami had been an integral part of India’s fast bowling unit, especially in Test matches. However, the selectors did not pick him up for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test matches in Australia.

The pacer was expected to make a comeback in Bengal’s Ranji Trophy matches but was not included in Bengal’s next Ranji Trophy matches against Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

Bengal will play Karnataka at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium from November 6 and will later travel to Indore to take on Madhya Pradesh from November 13.

Shami is expected to be in action in the later half of November and has missed the flight to Australia, unless the selectors announce Shami as an injury replacement if any player gets injured.

Bengal, on the other hand, will be without opener Abhimanyu Easwaran, wicketkeeper batter Abishek Porel, pacers Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep. While Easwaran, Porel and Mukesh are a part of the India A squad, playing unofficial Test matches in Australia, Akash Deep was a part of the Indian senior team that was whitewashed by New Zealand.

This will be the last season for Bengal’s prolific player Wriddhiman Saha, who has announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket after the ongoing domestic season.