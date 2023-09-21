After this World Cup, we will be talking about Shubman Gill more often, says Raina

New Delhi: Seeing the ongoing form of Shubman Gill, former India cricketer Suresh Raina feels that after this year’s Men’s ODI World Cup is over, people in the cricketing circles will be talking about young right-handed batter more often.

Gill, named Player of the Tournament in India’s triumphant 2018 Men’s U19 World Cup, is a part of India’s squad for the ODIs against Australia as well as for the Men’s ODI World Cup on home soil owing to his consistent run in the format in the last 1.5 years. He recently was the leading run-scorer in Asia Cup, making 302 runs in five matches at an average of 75.50 and strike-rate of 93.50.

“He’s been consistent for a year and a half. He struggled in the middle against West Indies, but the way he's come back and scored good runs in the Asia Cup. He is looking positive, using good footwork, and from getting out at 40 against the West Indies, he is now comfortably hitting 50s and even 100s.”

“He'll be one of the most important players at the World Cup. I know that he wants to be a superstar and wants to be the next Virat Kohli and is in that aura already and after this World Cup, we will be talking about him more often,” said Raina on JioCinema.

Friday’s ODI against Australia at the PCA Stadium in Mohali will also be the first time Gill will be playing an international match on his home ground. Raina, a member of India’s victorious 2011 World Cup winning squad, feels Gill can do what captain Rohit Sharma did with the bat in 2019, where he was leading run-getter in the competition.

“The form he's playing in with his hand speed - it's extremely strong. Spinners don't know where to bowl to him and if fast bowlers don't swing the ball, he can play those really well with a straight or a flick.”

“His mindset will not stop here. What Rohit Sharma did in the 2019 World Cup; Gill could do the same for India this year. He'll get 50 overs to bat, so it's a takeoff point for his batting. I think he's a born leader and he shows that in his game.”