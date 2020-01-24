Top
Trending :
Home  > Sports > Cricket

Agarkar applies for national selector's job, frontrunner for chairman's post

Agarkar applies for national selector
Highlights

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar on Friday entered the race for the national selector’s job and is a frontrunner for the chairman's post.

New Delhi : Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar on Friday entered the race for the national selector's job and is a frontrunner for the chairman's post. Agarkar confirmed to PTI that he has applied for the national selector's position.

Agarkar, who is a former chairman of Mumbai senior selection committee, is in contention for the chairman's post as the new constitution doesn't have provisions for zonal system.

With BCCI setting January 24 as the deadline for sending applications, the 42-year-old Agarkar is certainly the most high-profile name with 26 Tests, 191 ODIs and 3 T20 Internationals, picking 349 wickets across formats.

Agarkar remains India's third highest wicket-taker in ODIs (with 288 scalps) behind Anil Kumble (334 wickets) and Javagal Srinath (315 wickets). One of the fastest bowlers during his time, Agarkar was quickest to 50 wickets, reaching the feat in only 23 games.

"Ajit entering the fray is an interesting development. He is someone who would have put in a lot of thought before applying. If anyone thought that Siva's nomination as a chairman of selectors is given, then now think again.

It will be every interesting to see who all are short-listed," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

With West Zone's Jatin Paranjpe still having a year left, will BCCI accommodate two national selectors from Mumbai in case Agarkar manages to impress the yet to be formed Cricket Advisory Committee.

Apart from Agarkar and Sivaramakrishnan, the other prominent names to have applied include Nayan Mongia, Chetan Sharma, Rajesh Chauhan.

List of notable former cricketers who have applied Ajit Agarkar (Mumbai) Chetan Sharma (Haryana) Nayan Mongia (Baroda) Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (Tamil Nadu) Rajesh Chauhan (Madhya Pradesh) Amey Khurasiya (Madhya Pradesh) Gyanendra Pandey (UP, not eligible as completed 4 years as JR selector) Pritam Gandhe (Vidarbha, has already served term as Jr Natl selector).

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets in 1st T2024 Jan 2020 6:03 PM GMT

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets in 1st T20

Acharya Nagarjuna University National Service Scheme unit starts special camp in Ongole
Acharya Nagarjuna University National Service Scheme unit starts...
Nirmal: All set for counting of votes today
Nirmal: All set for counting of votes today
Girls told to excel in all fields with confidence said the chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee Ch Bharathi in Ongole
Girls told to excel in all fields with confidence said the...
PBL: Pune start campaign with match against Mumbai
PBL: Pune start campaign with match against Mumbai




Top