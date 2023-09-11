Asia Cup: Kohli, Rahul slam centuries as India post mammoth 356/2 against Pakistan

Colombo: K.L. Rahul made a stunning comeback to international cricket with a classy century while Virat Kohli combined astute running between the wickets with dazzling strokeplay to hit his fourth ODI century in as many innings at the R. Premadasa Stadium as India posted a mammoth 356/2 against Pakistan in the Super Four match at Asia Cup on Monday.

If Sunday saw Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma pulverise the Pakistan bowling attack by hitting quick fifties in a 121-run opening stand, then Monday belonged to Rahul and Kohli slamming unbeaten knocks of 111 and 122 respectively while sharing a huge 233-run stand for the third wicket.

The Rahul-Kohli stand of 233 runs is also the highest partnership by any Indian pair in the Asia Cup, as the side also posted its highest score against Pakistan in ODIs.

With Haris Rauf absent due to a little discomfort in his right flank, it hurt Pakistan big time as the Rahul-Kohli combination put the bowlers firmly under the pump, with sloppy fielding not helping their cause.

Brief scores:

India 356/2 in 50 overs (Virat Kohli 122 not out, K.L Rahul 111 not out; Shadab Khan 1-71, Shaheen Shah Afridi 1-79) against Pakistan