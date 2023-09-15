Asia Cup: Ravindra Jadeja becomes seventh Indian bowler to take 200 wickets in ODIs

Colombo: India’s left-arm spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has become the seventh Indian bowler to take 200 wickets in ODIs. Jadeja achieved the feat during India’s Super Four match against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup at the R. Premadasa Stadium here on Friday.

Jadeja reached the magical 200-wicket mark in ODIs by trapping Shamim Hossain lbw with turn and bounce during his spell of 1-53 in ten overs. He has also become the only left-arm spinner from India to take 200 wickets in ODIs, with others being Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath, Ajit Agarkar, Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh and Kapil Dev.

Jadeja, who has six wickets from the 2023 Asia Cup, is additionally the second Indian cricketer after Kapil Dev, the 1983 ODI World Cup-winning captain, and legendary fast-bowling all-rounder, to complete a double of 2500 runs and 200 wickets in the format, where he is the 14th player in the world to be a part of this exclusive club.

Jadeja, 34, has seven four-wicket hauls, while his career-best figures in ODIs are 5-36 coming against West Indies in 2013 at the Oval during India’s triumphant run in the ICC Champions Trophy. Jadeja has also taken 275 wickets in 67 Tests and 51 scalps in 64 T20Is.