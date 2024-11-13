Australia assistant coach Vettori likely to miss Perth Test due to IPL auction: Report

Australia’s assistant coach Danniel Vettori is likely to miss the Border-Gavaskar Trophy first Test in Perth, starting from November 22, as the series opener is clashing with the IPL mega auction, scheduled on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Vettori, who’s the head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad, will likely be in Saudi Arabia holding a paddle at the IPL’s mega player auction in Jeddah instead of being at Optus Stadium when the first Test reaches its conclusion, according to the report in Australian newspaper 'The Age'.

For Australia, the potential absence of Dan Vettori is particularly concerning. Vettori is an instrumental member of the Australian coaching setup and a trusted deputy of head coach Andrew McDonald.

The report further quoted its source and said, "no decision had been made on whether Vettori would stay with the team through the entire Test or leave early for the auction.

Besides Vettori, former Australia cricketers Ricky Ponting, who’s the head coach of Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Justin Langer, head coach of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), are likely to miss their commentary duties for the first BGT Test due to IPL 2025 auction.

Last year, when Ponting was the head of the Delhi Capitals, left after day three of 2023 Perth Test, to attend the auction. Langer, however, stayed through the end of the Test while Vettori completed his duties with Australia before heading for last year’s auction, which was held two days after the Perth Test.