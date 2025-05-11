Parties stand united with armed forces

Bhubaneswar: The BJP, BJD and Congress organised different programmes here on Friday to express their solidarity with the country’s armed forces and boost their morale.The BJP and BJD organised mass lamp-lighting programmes in front of Ram Mandir and Shri Lingaraj temple here, respectively, on Friday evening, to pray for the well-being of Indian soldiers.

The BJP women’s wing leaders and members lit earthen lamps in front of the Ram temple to show support for the Indian armed forcesamid heightened military conflict between India and Pakistan.

Similarly, the BJD leaders and activists lit lamps before the Lingaraj temple here and prayed for the victory of Indian forces in the military conflict against Pakistan, said Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das.

“Our forces are fighting a battle against terrorism, and we all are standing united with them.

Today, we lit lamps before Lord Lingaraj with a prayer to give all strength to our brave soldiers to eliminate all terrorists,” said BJD MLA Goutam Budha Das.