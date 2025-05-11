J&K admin evacuates TG, AP, TN students to Jammu

Hyderabad: The Jammu and Kashmir administration took steps, following the intervention of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, to rescue students from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and arrange transportation for their return home.

Sanjay Kumar communicated with the Dean of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology (SKUAST) in Wadoora and sought the intervention of the Chief Secretary of J&K, Atal Dulloo.

This response came after students from the Telugu states requested assistance from the Union Minister, as the region has been experiencing heightened volatility since Friday, with repeated attempts by Pakistan to breach Indian airspace in several locations across Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Sanjay Kumar’s office, of the 23 students evacuated, “Seven are from Andhra Pradesh, six from Telangana, and ten from Tamil Nadu.”

The evacuation is being coordinated by the Additional Commissioner of Sopore and the Resident Commissioner, Channi. A J&K Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus carrying the students and faculty from SKUAST departed at 10 am from Wadoora.

Speaking to The Hans India, Sashi Kiran Reddy, a faculty member at SKUAST from Telangana, stated, “Students from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra are en route to Jammu, then to Delhi, and from there to their respective states.” However, around 5:30 pm, they found themselves stuck in a one-kilometre-long traffic jam.

Kashyap, another faculty member from Bhadradri-Kothagudem of Telangana, noted, “The traffic is clearing at a snail’s pace. With Jammu Airport closed and train services suspended, even if we reach Jammu between 10 and 11 pm, we will have to wait to figure out how to travel to Delhi—whether by road or through special train services, which can only be determined after reaching Jammu.” The Resident Commissioner, Channi, has been tasked with making arrangements for the students to reach Delhi.

Earlier on Friday, students from Telangana studying at SKUAST and NIT, Kashmir, expressed their plight in an email, stating, “We are stuck in a war zone. Although we are within the universities, the situation here is deteriorating rapidly. It is scary, and we are unable to leave Jammu and Kashmir as flight services have been suspended. Please evacuate us from this dangerous area immediately.”

Taking note of their concerns, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay personally contacted the students to inquire about their situation. He then spoke to the District Collector concerned and the SKUAST Dean, requesting the safe relocation of the Telugu students. Following his instructions, the Jammu and Kashmir authorities have initiated the evacuation of the 23 students.