The UN should prioritise resolving the India-Pakistan crisis

The escalating conflict between India and Pakistan poses an unprecedented threat to global peace and security, placing the United Nations (UN) at a defining moment in its history.

The sequence of events—India’s pre-emptive strikes against terrorist targets, Pakistan’s retaliatory measures perceived as acts of aggression and reports of India’s intensified military operations targeting urban centres such as Lahore and Islamabad—signals a perilous breakdown in regional stability. These actions contravene the core tenets of the UN Charter, particularly Article 2, which mandates the peaceful resolution of disputes and prohibits the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.

With two nuclear-armed nations on the brink of all-out war, the UN Security Council must act with urgency and resolve to prevent a catastrophe with far-reaching global consequences. Inaction is not an option; only decisive, coordinated intervention can steer the region back from the precipice.

The severity of this crisis demands an immediate emergency session of the Security Council to formulate a robust response. As the preeminent global body tasked with maintaining peace, the UN bears the responsibility to lead this effort.

Drawing on its authority and historical precedents, the following comprehensive strategy is proposed to address the crisis and lay the foundation for lasting stability:

1. Enforcing a ceasefire amid rigorous monitoring:

An immediate ceasefire is the first step toward de-escalation, but it must be supported by a credible and transparent monitoring mechanism.

The world body should deploy an enhanced peacekeeping mission equipped with advanced surveillance technology and a clear mandate to investigate and report violations. Establishing direct communication channels between UN peacekeepers and the military commands of both India and Pakistan is critical to swiftly address localized incidents that could escalate.

This framework will ensure accountability, deter violations, and provide a foundation for further diplomatic efforts.

2. Facilitating sustained and inclusive dialogue:

Beyond securing a ceasefire, the UN must establish a sustained dialogue process to address the deep-seated tensions driving this conflict. A Special Envoy, appointed by the Secretary-General, should be tasked with leading this initiative, engaging not only senior government officials but also representatives from civil society, academic institutions, and community organizations in both nations.

This inclusive approach will foster trust, broaden perspectives, and identify areas of mutual interest, such as economic cooperation and regional security. The UN’s impartiality and convening power make it uniquely suited to provide a neutral platform for these discussions, paving the way for durable, mutually acceptable solutions.

While immediate de-escalation is paramount, the UN must also address the underlying issues that have fuelled India-Pakistan animosity for decades. Long-standing disputes over territory, water-sharing agreements, and cross-border terrorism remain at the heart of the conflict. The UN can leverage its extensive experience in mediation and conflict resolution to guide both nations toward innovative solutions.

Facilitating parallel Track II diplomacy—informal dialogues involving non-governmental stakeholders—can complement official negotiations, generating creative approaches to these complex challenges. By addressing the root causes, the UN can help build a framework for lasting peace. The intensifying conflict threatens severe humanitarian consequences, including mass displacement and civilian casualties. The UN must proactively prepare to deliver impartial humanitarian assistance to affected populations on both sides of the border, adhering to the principles of neutrality and impartiality. Deploying humanitarian coordinators, establishing safe zones, and ensuring access to essential supplies are critical steps to alleviate suffering.

Moreover, the protection of civilians and strict adherence to international humanitarian law must remain a cornerstone of the UN’s intervention. These efforts will uphold the principles of humanity and reinforce the UN’s moral authority.

3. SAARC has its task

The Security Council’s actions must be reinforced by coordinated diplomatic efforts from the broader UN membership and influential member states. Public statements, formal diplomatic démarches, and consistent engagement in international forums should convey a unified message: the current trajectory is unacceptable and endangers global peace.

Regional organizations, such as the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), can play a complementary role by advocating for de-escalation and cooperation. This collective diplomatic pressure will underscore the international community’s resolve to prevent a broader conflict.

The India-Pakistan relationship has long been fraught with tension, with recurring conflicts highlighting the fragility of peace in South Asia. The presence of nuclear arsenals in both nations raises the stakes to an unprecedented level, where miscalculation or escalation could lead to catastrophic consequences.

The UN was founded to prevent such crises, and its credibility hinges on its ability to act decisively. Historical examples, such as its mediation during the Suez Crisis of 1956 and its role in defusing the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962, demonstrate its capacity to navigate complex international conflicts through diplomacy and multilateral cooperation. These very lessons and experiences must guide the UN’s response today.

The global community looks to the UN to fulfil its mandate as the guardian of international peace and security. This moment demands urgency, wisdom, and unwavering commitment.

By implementing a multifaceted strategy—encompassing ceasefire enforcement, inclusive dialogue, conflict resolution, humanitarian support, and global diplomacy—the UN can guide India and Pakistan away from disaster. Failure to act risks not only regional instability but also the erosion of the UN’s role as a force for global stability.

The path to peace lies in the UN’s ability to unite nations, foster dialogue, and uphold the principles of the Charter. The world watches with hope and expectation, trusting that the UN will rise to this challenge and chart a course toward enduring peace and stability in South Asia.

(The writer is a senior advocate)