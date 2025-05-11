Tight security cover along Odisha coastline

Bhubaneswar: A day after Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi revealed that there is a threat from the sea amid the military conflict between India and Pakistan, the police on Saturday said it has ensured unprecedented security cover along the coastline and around vital installations in the State. The State police has made special security arrangements for safeguarding various installations like the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur in Balaosre district, Shree Jagannath temple in Puri, Hirakud Dam in Sambalpur, Paradip Port in Jagatsinghpur, Ordnance Factory in Bolangir district and other public places.

Taking to X, the Odisha Police said, “The State police is patrolling day and night to ensure the security of the coast of Odisha.”Trawlers and all suspects are being thoroughly checked, they said.”We are always ready to prevent any terrorist attack. We are always vigilant to provide safety to the public. Their safety is our priority,” the Odisha Police said on social media.

“Security arrangements have been tightened at railway stations to counter possible terrorist attacks. Armed forces have been deployed at all entrances and exits of stations. All train coaches and platforms are being checked using metal detectors. If you see a suspicious person inside a moving train or at a station, immediately inform the police,” the State police appealed to the people.

The Chief Minister had on Friday said Odisha sees a possible danger in the sea as it has a long coastline of 480 km and houses major installations like the missile testing centre at Chandipur and Shree Jagannath Dham in Puri.

Puri district police sources said hotel owners are also instructed to keep proper records of their guests and regularly update police if they find anything suspicious.Regular checking of vehicles is underway at various locations across Puri, the police said, adding that marine fishing communities have been asked to keep an eye on vessels. A high-level emergency meeting washeld on the security of the ITR, Chandipur, on Friday. The ITR premises also house the Proof and Experimental Establishment (PXE), a premier DRDO laboratory.

Senior police officers, DRDO officials, Coast Guard and Marine Police personnel have chalked out a plan for ensuring proper security at ITR and Wheeler Island, where major missiles are test-fired, the sources said.The security arrangements have also been strengthened at the Army Air Defence College near Gopalpur, the ordnance factory in Bolangir, INS Chilka and the Indian Rare Earths Limited (IERL) near Chhatrapur.