Gayatri selected for hockey tournament in US

Jharsuguda: Bringing laurels to Jharsuguda and Odisha Police, Gayatri Kishan, a lady constable from Laikera, has been selected to represent India in the prestigious World Police Hockey Tournament scheduled to be held in Birmingham, USA, in June this year.

Gayatri, who joined the Odisha Police in 2024 and is currently posted in Jharsuguda, made her mark in the 2025 season by playing for the Odisha Women’s Hockey Team. Her exceptional all-round performance on the field caught the attention of national selectors, leading to her selection for the international tournament.

Hailing from a remote village, Gayatri’s journey has been one of grit and determination. Her achievement has been widely celebrated by the local community, hockey enthusiasts and officials alike.

Among those who congratulated her are Superintendent of Police Smit P Parmar, Additional SP Madhusikta Mishra, Collector and President of Hockey Association of Jharsuguda Aboli Sunil Naravane, ADM and District Hockey Association Secretary Brajabandhu Bhoiand Member of the Hockey Association of Jharsuguda Clement Ronald.

Her selection is not only a personal milestone but also a symbol of growing opportunities for women in sports, especially from rural areas. Gayatri’s success story continues to inspire young athletes across the district and beyond.