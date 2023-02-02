Australia can win Border Gavaskar series if India prepare 'fair' pitches, says Ian Healey

Former Australian wicketkeeper Ian Healy believes his country will win the Border Gavaskar series in India if the hosts prepare "fair" pitches.

The four-match Test series between India and Australia is due to go underway on Feb. 9 at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.

Team India won the last three editions of the Border Gavaskar series and out of which, two took place on the Australian soil.

"I think if they produce fair Indian wickets, that are good batting wickets, to start with, (that) probably spin and spin pretty consistently but spin a long way, late in the match we (Australia) win," Healy said on 'SENQ Breakfast'.

"I'm worried about (Mitchell) Starc and (Nathan) Lyon in the first Test if they're unfair wickets which I've seen in the last series, where balls were jumping ridiculously and sliding down low from day one, I think India play those conditions better than us," Healey added in the interview.

Pat Cummins-led Australia have decided to not play a tour game ahead of their month-long Test tour of India because the hosts prepare green tops for practice matches and spinning tracks for the main Test series.

Healey, meanwhile, has advised the less-experienced Australian side to absorb the pressure ahead of the Test series and not make any grave errors.

"I want the players to be very aware if they are escaping that pressure (from the locals) if you're escaping that pressure and hiding in your room using the golf simulator I think you've got to do something else.

"That's an escape, you shouldn't be doing it, you're dodging, just be very aware of what you are feeling at any given time. Immerse yourself before you really get to deploy your technique don't drop catches, fielding can be difficult over there," added Healey.

"What happens in India, to get ten wickets, you'll only get ten chances, whereas in Australia with bounce, carry and speed you can create 13 chances and you can waste a couple but they don't come along as easy in India. I just think they have to live and breathe that pressure and have a philosophy over there," the former cricketer said further.

Australia, who haven't won a Test series in India since 2004, will play the remaining three Tests in New Delhi (February 17-21), Dharamsala (March 1-5) and Ahmedabad (March 9-13) respectively.