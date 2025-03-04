Australia vs India: Steve Smith Reveals He Will Opt to Bat First if He Wins the Toss

With just a few hours to go for the India versus Austrlia semi-final clash, all eyes are now on the new pitch that will be used at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This fresh surface, curated by Australian Matthew Sandery, promises to offer a unique challenge for both teams.

India has faced a fair amount of criticism for playing all their group-stage matches in Dubai. Many have suggested that it gives them an unfair advantage, as the conditions are more familiar to them. However, it’s important to note that each of India’s group matches was played on a different pitch, with none of them being completely fresh. The reused pitches, which had been previously used for ILT20 matches, became slower as the tournament progressed, benefiting spinners over pacers.

Ahead of the semi-final, Rohit Sharma, the captain of Team India, responded to the criticism, stating, “This is not our home, this is Dubai. We don’t play so many matches here. This is new for us too.” His words highlighted the fact that the team has had to adapt to the changing conditions, much like any other team.

Australia’s captain, Steve Smith, also commented on the pitch, noting that it appeared dry and would likely assist spinners as the match progresses. "The whole square block is pretty dry. Having spoken to the groundsman just now, a dry surface had a lot of traffic, so we’ve seen how the wickets have played," Smith said.

Despite the dry surface, Smith also pointed out that the pacers would have an advantage in the first innings, as the ball would come on to the bat more quickly. As the match progresses, however, the pitch is expected to slow down, favoring spinners as the game goes on.

There’s also the matter of the toss. As has been the case throughout the tournament in Dubai, the team winning the toss is likely to bat first, since there has been no significant dew advantage while batting second in the conditions.

With a fresh pitch on offer, the semi-final promises to be an exciting contest, with both India and Australia ready to adapt to the conditions and make their mark. Fans can expect a thrilling encounter as both teams fight for a place in the final of the Champions Trophy 2025.