BCCI issues clarification regarding fraudulent advertisements promising entry into NCA

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday issued clarification regarding fraudulent advertisements promising aspiring cricketers admission to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has recently come across fraudulent advertisements promising aspiring cricketers admission to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru," a statement from the board’s secretary Jay Shah read.

The BCCI added that the NCA is "not open to any agency other than the ones mentioned" and that admittance to the Academy is merit-based and restricted to players under contract, players in the targeted category, and cricketers recommended by State Associations.

“The BCCI wishes to clarify that it does not charge any money from cricketers to use its facility. The BCCI has its set of protocols, and entry into the NCA is a merit-based process. The NCA is open to only BCCI’s contracted players, players in the targeted group, and cricketers recommended by State Associations. It is not open to any agency other than the ones mentioned above.

"Cricketers, coaches and the public at large are advised to exercise caution and not fall prey to such fake and fraudulent posts and approach the respective State Associations for guidance," it added.