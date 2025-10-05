BCCI removes Rohit Sharma as ODI captain

Mumbai: Shubman Gill replaced Rohit Sharma as the next ODI captain, as the chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, announced the squad on Saturday for the upcoming three-match series against Australia, beginning on October 19 in Perth. The decision to have Gill succeed Rohit was made as the current team management wants the 26-year-old to lead India in the 2027 ODI World Cup, set to be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. Gill is now the captain in two formats (Tests and ODIs) and the vice-captain in T20Is.

The selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, convened on Saturday to pick the squad for the Australia tour. The selectors also kept head coach Gautam Gambhir in the loop before making the decision to change the captaincy. Earlier this year, Gill took over as the Test captain after Rohit retired from the format.