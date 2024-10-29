Bethell earns maiden Test call for England tour of New Zealand

London: All-rounder Jacob Bethell got his maiden Test call-up as England named a 16-player squad for the three-match Test tour of New Zealand, scheduled for November and December.

Bethell's inclusion is the only change to the 16-man squad that suffered a 2-1 series loss in Pakistan last week. The 21-year-old attacking left-handed batter and slow left-arm orthodox bowler, made his England white-ball debut this summer in both IT20 and ODI formats against Australia.

Bethell is currently with the England white-ball squad in the Caribbean and, along with Rehan Ahmed and Jordan Cox, will join the Test team following their commitments against the West Indies, the England and Wales Cricket Board said.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith will miss the tour as he takes paternity leave for the birth of his first child, with Cox in line to take on wicketkeeping duties and the opportunity of winning his first Test cap.

The Test series will begin at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on November 28.

England are currently sixth in the World Test Championship (WTC) table with 40.79 point percentage while New Zealand climbed to the fourth spot with back-to-back wins over India last week. They have 60 points same as third-placed Sri Lanka but fall behind in the points percentage.

England Test squad to tour New Zealand: Ben Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.



