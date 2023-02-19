Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Team India unchanged for remaining 2 Tests vs Australia

Team India are unchanged for the remaining two Tests against Australia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed.



The BCCI on Sunday announced squads for the third and the fourth Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 after Rohit Sharma-led India sealed the Delhi game by six wickets and went 2-0 up in the four-match series.

However, the BCCI did not name a vice-captain for remaining of the series, which could an indication perhaps of the hosts moving on from the under-fire KL Rahul. The opening batsman, who was anyway named in the squad, has so far managed scores of 20, 17, and 1 in India's last three innings across two Tests.

Ravindra Jadeja returns to the ODI squad

After the completion of the Test series, India and Australia will lock horns in a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series, starting from March 17 in Mumbai. The remaining two games will be played in Vishakapatnam (March 19) and Chennai (March 22).

Jaydev Unadkat, who captained Saurashtra to their second Ranji Trophy title on Sunday, was also picked in both Test and ODI squads. It was Saurashtra's second Ranji title in three seasons. Unadkat last played an ODI for India in 2013 against West Indies in Kochi.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja, who made a fine return to competitive cricket after a five-month injury lay-off, was also included in India's ODI side. Jadeja was named the Player of the Match in India's first two Tests against Australia. He is the leading wicket-taker after two Tests with 17 wickets, including 10 in the Delhi game.

Along with Jadeja, India also picked other spinners in Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar. Among the pacers, India went with Mohammed Siraj,Mohammad Shami, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur and Unadkat.

With the 50-over Cricket World Cup scheduled to be played later this year in India, the upcoming ODI series against Australia would be a great opportunity for Rohit and Co to try out different combinations and test the bench strength as well.

The BCCI also announced that Rohit will be unavailable for the first ODI due to family commitments and Hardik Pandya will lead the side as a result. Hardik has led India in 11 T20 Internationals (T20I) but this will be the first team he will lead his country in ODIs.

India's Test squad for third and fourth Test against Australia: Rohit Sharma (c), K L Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

India's squad for ODI seriesagainst Australia: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), R Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat