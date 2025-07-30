Bumrah out 5th Test against England following medical advice from the BCCI’s health team to rest. According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Akash Deep is set to take his place in the playing XI, having missed the former Test at Old Trafford due to Jasprit Bumrah injury.

This update follows head trainer Gautam Gambhir’s statement after the drawn India vs England 2025 in Manchester, where he verified that all fast bowlers, including Bumrah, were completely fit. Still, according to the report, the medical team has advised Bumrah to rest as a preventative measure, prioritizing workload management to help avoid any implicit reverse issues and insure his long- term fitness.

Before the series began, Jasprit Bumrah, head trainer Gautam Gambhir, and captain Shubman Gill had clarified that the pace forefront would feature in only three Tests as part of a precisely managed workload plan. This strategy was espoused following Bumrah replacement due to a stress- related back injury sustained in Sydney during the Border- Gavaskar Trophy in January.

In England, he featured in the first Test at Headingley, was rested for the match at Edgbaston, and also returned to play at Lord’s and Old Trafford. In the final Test, India sailed only formerly, and for the first time in the series, Bumrah appeared slightly off meter. He made 33 overs — his most in a single innings — conceding 112 runs for just two lattices. His pace had dipped, and he was seen limping sometimes. These factors are believed to have told the decision regarding his workload.

Akash Deep has preliminarily been called upon to step in for Bumrah, and he made a strong impression during the alternate Test at Edgbaston, where he claimed a remarkable 10- wicket haul — an uncommon feat for an Indian fast bowler.

It remains to be seen how the Team India Test squad will manage Siraj, the only pacer to score in all four Tests so far. While he has shown great commitment, he appeared fatigued and was dealing with cramps during the Manchester match.