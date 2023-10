Cakewalk for Kiwis

Hyderabad: Mitchell Santner took five wickets as New Zealand beat Netherlands by 99 runs in their second World Cup match here on Monday.

New Zealand posted a challenging 322 for 7 against Netherlands who could only manage 223 in 46.3 overs.

Sent in to bat, New Zealand’s batting fired in unison with Will Young (70), Rachin Ravindra (51) and Tom Latham (53) posting half-centuries. Left-arm Mitchell Santner was the stand out New Zealand bowler, picking up five wickets for 59 runs in 10 overs.

In the slog overs, Mitchell Santner struck a rapid 17-ball 36 not out with two sixes and three boundaries to bolster the total. Young put on a solid start of 67 after 12 overs with Devon Conway before spinner Roelof van der Merwe broke the stand by getting Conway caught at long-on.

Brief Scores

New Zealand: 322 for 7 in 50 overs (Will Young 70, Tom Latham 53; Aryan Dutt 2/62, Roelof van der Merwe 2/60). Netherlands 223 all out in 46.3 overs (Colin Ackermann 69; Mitchell Santer 5/59).